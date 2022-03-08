What’s next for Jordan Love?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2022, 11:46 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Unless Green Bay’s goal in trading up for quarterback Jordan Love two years ago was to light a fire under the ass of Aaron Rodgers, the Packers wasted their picks (a first-rounder and a fourth-rounder) on Love.

With Rodgers reportedly signing a four-year, $200 million contract to stay in Green Bay, Love — who has spent two years on the bench behind Rodgers — likely will spend the next two there, too. Unless the Packers trade him.

That would be the face-saving option for the Packers, if they’re indeed making a full-blown, four-year commitment to Rodgers. And it would give them a way to get something for everything they invested in Love.

One potential destination would be the Broncos, given the presence of former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the new coach there. Hackett knows Love well. Love knows the offense. Put simply, Hackett’s interest, or not, in Love could be the ultimately litmus test as to whether, after two years of watching, he’s ready to play.

The contract is affordable. Love is due to make $1.735 million in 2022 and $2.298 million in 2023. It’s a bargain. Ultimately, it comes down to what the Packers would want for what has otherwise become a wasted first-round pick.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “What’s next for Jordan Love?

  3. Why would they trade him, he is the least expensive back up in the NFL. Smart move by the Packers actually.

  4. If there is anything done that can make it more official that Jordan Love is a bust than issue $153MM guaranteed to an aging quarterback, I’d love to see what it is.

  6. cornflorio22 says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:49 am
    Nothing is next he can sit on the bench and learn
    <
    His contract is only 2 more years with a 5th year option you won't be able to afford when already paying Lord Rodgers 50/year. If Hackett is not willing to trade for him, no team will give ANYTHING of substance. This new contract will be the nail in the championship window coffin.

  7. So they invest a first round pick in the QB position, and get MVP QB play ever since then.

    High.

    Class.

    Problems.

  8. With giving Rodgers all that money, clearly the GM and coach have zero faith that Love is a capable NFL starter for what they drafted him to be and this is the same question from every other GM. Though, some team, like Carolina or Pittsburgh might send a low draft pick to kick the tires, but at his price and GB seems not to care all that much about drafting players and use of draft picks they might as well let him play out his contract, which is cheap, and sign with another team in a few years.

  9. Kladium says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:54 am
    If there is anything done that can make it more official that Jordan Love is a bust than issue $153MM guaranteed to an aging quarterback, I’d love to see what it is.

    ——————–

    Lol. Love’s stats aren’t any worse than Rodgers were after 2 years. When Rodgers did get the team handed over to him the team went 6-10 but the Packers stuck with him because they already traded Favre.

    The Packers are pulling a Vikings where they reset the QB market because they think they are just that one QB away from the SB. For the Vikings that meant screwing the entire league in QB salaries and 1 playoff appearance in 4 years and everyone fired.

    The Packers are doing the same thing but unlike the Vikings they have an alternative on their Roster. So many of these teams with record setting QB amounts never even get playoff wins, look at the Cowboys or Packers last year, because they handcuff their teams with their salaries.

    The Packers still need to find 20-30 mill for Davante because without Adams, what was the point of Rodgers?

  10. Can you imagine bring Broncos fan right now? From “we might get Aaron Rodgers” to “we got Jordan Love”.

  11. In my head I can see that clip of the Packers ‘brain-trusts’ celebrating the Jordan Love pick… LOL

  12. They would not get much for Love. The one game he played last year he stunk. Maybe a 6th rounder.

  13. Anyone else would have had to pay that contract plus mortgage the future with multiple first & second round picks. Rodgers probably deserves the contract but unless he absolutely guarantees a championship, which he doesn’t, i can’t see setting your team back that far for years to come. Maybe for Russell Wilson since he has possibly a decade left. Or Watson, may need to miss this year though. No one else worth first rounders.

  14. The Packers probably have a couple of options: 1). We still need a backup quarterback, so Jordan could fill that role for the next 2 or 3 years. True, he probably won’t play much – but he already knows the offense, he’ll remain very healthy and in due time he’d still leave Green Bay as a multi-millionaire … not a bad gig if you can get it. Five years in this league is longer than the average NFL career. 2). Trade him for a decent player who would otherwise be a salary cap victim with another team – a player for player swap. **This isn’t the front office’s worst snafu … passing on T.J. Watt is still the biggest burr under my saddle.

  15. Rodgers was going downhill, yes going from the top elite level to slightly down is going downhill still, for 3 years prior to Love.

    Love gets drafted.

    Rodgers rises back up.

    If that’s the only result of drafting Love it was still worth it

  16. I doubt Love is going anywhere. There’s no reason to trade him. A lot of that will depend on how much his Packers teammates like having him run the offense during defensive drills. If he’s well liked, like a lot of backups, there’s no reason for him to go anywhere.

  17. I’d say Green Bay was successful at trading up for quarterback Jordan Love two years ago to light a fire under the ass of Aaron Rodgers. Since then, Rodgers has completed back to back MVP seasons. I’d keep Love (he’s cheap) and towards the end of the season, create special package groups specifically for Love, hoping that will reignite the fire under Aaron’s ass and get him to win a playoff game or two!

  18. I would expect Rodgers is gonna retire the second they trade Love, lol, cuz that is how I perceive him: spiteful.

  19. I mean honestly, what would they even net on a return for Love. He hasn’t shown much even when playing in the preseason. If he understands what they ask for in green Bay why not just ride it out and call it a bust

  20. What’s next for Jordan Love? I suspect he is still the highest paid alum from his graduating class at Utah State as a backup QB. That’s what’s next for Jordan Love.

  21. Jordan Love should now follow the Kellen Moore route. He’s has some NFL experience ,he has sat and learned from one of the best QB’s I’ve ever seen . Jordan Love is equipped to become a Coach somewhere.

  22. This terrible pick alone proves Rodgers was correct about the Green Bay front office.

  23. Rodgers was only declining because of Mike McCarthy being so predictable in his play calling and never running it with Aaron Jones. 2019 Rodgers improved but was still in a new system. a 2nd year in any system will be better. The thing is, Rodgers looked normal prior to 2020, not the Hall of Famer that he is. Should had drafted a WR then and now it is proven that was a wasted pick.

  24. There is no arguing that Rodgers was declining for years before Love was drafted. Then he has two of the best seasons of his long career after that. This is not a coincidence. Rodgers had clearly lost motivation and he needed this move to get him going again. In that sense, maybe it was worth it to draft Love even though as a player he was a wasted pick.

    Now consider that you just gave $153 million guaranteed to a guy who needs to feel slighted to get motivated to play well. He won. He can’t feel slighted anymore. How are things going to go now as he nears turning 40 and takes up a huge percentage of the salary cap? Even playing at his best the last two years, the Packers couldn’t get to the Super Bowl.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.