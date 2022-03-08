With no deal in place, Bucs will tag Chris Godwin again

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and wide receiver Chris Godwin kept the door open for a long-term deal heading into Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to use the franchise tag, but they weren’t able to get talks to the finish line.

With no deal in place, multiple reports confirm that the Bucs will place the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight season. He’ll make $19.18 million if he plays out the year under the terms of the tag.

The two sides can continue to talk about a new deal until July 15. If they fail to reach an agreement by then, Godwin will be on track for free agency in 2023 as a third straight tag would be prohibitively expensive.

With the tag in place for Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis, center Ryan Jensen, edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, running back Leonard Fournette, and tight end Rob Gronkowski are the most prominent free agents in Tampa.