25-year-old woman sues Jerry Jones, alleging that he is her father

Getty Images

A man who lives by the motto that there’s no such thing a bad publicity has some more bad publicity.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who largely has managed to avoid widespread scrutiny for a cheerleader voyeurism scandal that resulted in the team finding that no wrongdoing occurred but paying out a $2.4 million settlement, has been sued. The plaintiff, via the Dallas Morning News, is a 25-year-old woman who contend that Jone is her biological father.

The lawsuit was filed six days ago in Dallas County, Texas. Alexandra Davis contends that Jones and her mother had a relationship in the mid-1990s, resulting in her conception. She also claims that Jones and Cynthia Davis reached a settlement that required Jones to financially support the mother and child, in exchange for a promise to not publicly identify Jones as her father.

Alexandra Davis seeks a finding that she’s not legally bound by the agreement, if she were to attempt to prove that Jones is her father. She also wants a declaration from the court that the settlement agreement should be unenforceable under Texas law.

All parties declined comment to the Dallas Morning News.

Alexandra Davis, 25, was born on December 16, 1996. Per the report, genetic testing determined that the husband of Cynthia Davis was not Alexandra’s father.

The situation occurred while Jones owned the Cowboys, but the allegations suggest no violation of league rules or policies. If anything, it becomes a delicate personal matter for Jones, who has been married since 1963.