49ers sign Jake Brendel to one-year deal

The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have held onto one of their impending free agents.

The team has re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel. It’s a one-year deal for Brendel with the NFC West club.

Brendel signed with the 49ers in 2020, but opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to play in 16 games on special teams and as a reserve last season.

Brendel played 21 games for the Dolphins between 2016 and 2018. He’s also spent time with the Cowboys, Broncos, and Ravens since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA.

Guard Laken Tomlinson and tackle Tom Compton remain on track to become free agents next week.