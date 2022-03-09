Andrew Whitworth: Nobody has ever played football at the level Aaron Donald plays at

Getty Images

As the oldest player in the NFL, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has seen a lot, and played both with and against many of the best players in football over the last two decades. And Whitworth says one player stands out above the rest: His teammate, Aaron Donald.

Whitworth told SI.com that “there’s nobody on the planet that’s ever played the game at the level [Donald] plays at.”

And Whitworth said Donald gave an impassioned speech to the team before the NFC Championship Game.

“That’s as vocal as I’ve ever seen him,” Whitworth said.

Despite some thought of retirement, Donald is still playing at a very high level. His teammates know that better than anyone.