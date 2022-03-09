Brian Flores files letter to oppose sending case to arbitration

Getty Images

As PFT noted shortly after former Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices in the NFL, sending the case to arbitration has the potential to derail the suit. Today the attorneys for Flores filed a letter opposing that happening.

Flores and his attorneys are arguing that the case should be argued through the legal system in open court, and not through private arbitration.

“The claims that we filed involve important issues of systemic race discrimination and the integrity of NFL football games,” Flores said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the Dolphins and their attorneys, Quinn Emanuel and Paul Weiss, are trying to push the claims against the Dolphins into secret arbitration proceedings that lack transparency. There are currently ongoing legislative efforts to end forced arbitration for claims of race discrimination, which I fully support. I would hope that the NFL and Dolphins would also support those efforts. Commissioner Goodell now has a choice to make. Will he allow this case and future race discrimination claims to play out in a transparent and public legal process, or continue along the same unacceptable path?”

Flores wants the case he brought to be heard out in the open, and sending it to arbitration would result in the case being kept quiet.