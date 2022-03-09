Cardinals release Jordan Hicks

Getty Images

The Cardinals have made a few roster moves on Wednesday, including parting ways with one of their veteran defenders.

Arizona announced that the team has released linebacker Jordan Hicks after three years with the franchise.

Hicks was set to count $9.5 million against the cap. His release will give the Cardinals $6.5 million in cap space while costing the club $3 million in dead cap money.

Hicks had requested a trade last offseason following the draft, once Arizona had brought in Zaven Collins. But Hicks remained with the club and started all 17 games, playing 97 percent of the team’s defensive reps. He recorded 116 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, five passes defensed, and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Collins did not miss a game in three seasons with the Cardinals, starting all 49 regular-season contests.

Collins started his career as an Eagles third-round pick back in 2015. He appeared in 43 games with 40 starts for Philadelphia before signing with Arizona in 2019.

Additionally, the Cardinals announced that they’ve tendered exclusive rights free agents Antoine Wesley and Jonathan Ward.

Wesley appeared in 15 games in 2021, catching 19 passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns. Ward has mainly played special teams over the past two years with Arizona, but totaled 67 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches in 2021.