Colts receiving 2022 third-round pick, conditional 2023 second-round pick for Carson Wentz

Quarterback Carson Wentz is being traded for the second time in two years. But this time, he commanded significantly less in trade value.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts will receive Washington’s 2022 second-round pick, its 2022 third-round pick, and a 2023 third-round pick that will convert to a second-round pick if Wentz is on the field for 70 percent of the offensive plays.

The second-round pick from this year amounts to a pick swap, as the Commanders are sending back their own second-round pick. The Colts will move up from the 47th overall selection to the 42nd.

Last year, the Colts acquired Wentz from the Eagles for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional pick that turned into the Colts’ first-round selection because Wentz played 75 percent of Indianapolis’ offensive plays.

Wentz started all 17 games for the Colts in 2021, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Wentz trade now means that the Colts will have a sixth different Week One quarterback in six consecutive years when the 2021 season kicks off.