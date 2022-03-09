Colts trading Carson Wentz to Commanders

Getty Images

Carson Wentz is on the move again.

According to multiple reports, the Colts are trading Wentz to the Commanders.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Washington is sending Indianapolis a package of picks that includes a pair of third-round selections. Washington will also take on the full remainder of Wentz’s contract.

Wentz is due a $22 million salary and $6.294 million roster bonus in 2022, a $20 million salary and a $6.176 roster bonus in 2023, and a $21 million salary and $6.235 roster bonus in 2024.

After coming to Indianapolis from Philadelphia via trade, Wentz had a middling 2021 season. He started all 17 games for the Colts, compiling a 9-8 record. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His sack rate also went down from a whopping 10.3 percent in 2020 to 5.8 percent in 2021.

But Wentz faltered when it mattered most late in the season. With two chances to clinch a playoff berth in Weeks 17 and 18, Wentz was just 16-of-27 for 148 yards with a touchdown against the Raiders on Jan. 2. Then he was sacked six times while completing just 17-of-29 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Week 18 loss to Jacksonville. He also lost a fumble in that contest.

With the Colts’ late-season collapse, it seemed like just a matter of time before they moved on from Wentz.

After reportedly calling about every available quarterback, Washington now has a new QB1. And Wentz will return to the NFC East — a division he knows well having spent his first five seasons with the Eagles.