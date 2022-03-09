Devon Kennard reworks deal to stay with Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals parted ways with Jordan Hicks on Wednesday, but another veteran linebacker will be hanging around a little while longer.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Devon Kennard will remain with the team after agreeing to rework his deal. He is in the final year of the three-year deal he signed with the team in 2020.

It’s not clear how the pact will be revised. Kennard has a non-guaranteed base salary of $6.75 million with $250,000 available in per-game roster bonuses. His original cap hit was just over $9.083 million.

Kennard played 15 games and started three times for the Cardinals last year. He has 24 tackles and a fumble recovery in those appearances.