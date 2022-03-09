Hearing in Alvin Kamara case set for April 25

Getty Images

A hearing on battery charges for Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, and two other men in Las Vegas was postponed until late next month on Tuesday.

Attorneys told the court that video evidence and witness statements are still being provided to the attorneys for the four men. As a result, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a hearing was reset for April 25.

One of the defense attorneys, John Spilotro, said they are reviewing evidence related to a February 5 incident in Las Vegas. The men are accused of beating up a man in an elevator

“There’s more than the video,” Spilotro said. “There’s a bunch of interviews. There’s also surveillance out of the limo. I’ve just been through what they provided us. There’s a lot of electronic surveillance.”

None of the four men were in court on Tuesday and all are currently out of jail after posting bail following their arrests.