Jason Kelce: I’m playing until I’m not

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce said in February that he was still mulling over his plans for continuing to play in 2022 and he’s not yet ready to make any announcements about the coming season.

Kelce was on WIP on Wednesday and the topic of his playing future came up. Kelce said he would not be making any public announcements until after he’s had a chance to convey his decision to the team.

“Fair question. I’ll answer it like this. I’ve answered it like this in the past,” Kelce said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I’m playing until I’m not. I’m an active player for the Philadelphia Eagles right now. I love my teammates, I love playing in the city. When it’s time to step away, I’ll make that abundantly clear. I don’t want to announce anything on the radio. I kind of feel like everything is trending in a certain direction but I’m going to make that clear to my teammates and coaches and everything like that first. I will not be announcing that today.”

Kelce has spent the last 11 seasons with the Eagles and has not missed a game over the last seven seasons.