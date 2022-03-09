Jets re-sign Conor McDermott

Getty Images

The Jets are bringing offensive lineman Conor McDermott back for another season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is re-signing McDermott. It will be a one-year deal.

McDermott has spent the last three seasons with the Jets. He made three starts last year and has played both guard and tackle for the team. He also caught a three-yard touchdown pass in a late season win over the Jaguars.

He was a 2017 Patriots sixth-round pick, but never played for New England. He played eight games for the Bills in 2017 and 2018.

Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, right tackle Morgan Moses, and interior reserve Dan Feeney remain on track for free agency next week.