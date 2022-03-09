Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Getty Images

Josh Gordon will get another chance in Kansas City.

Gordon, the wide receiver whose great talent has been overshadowed by his battle with drug addiction, has signed to stay with the Chiefs in 2022.

“KC right where I wanna be! Ain’t gon lie. I’m hype for 2022,” Gordon tweeted. “Been out the game so long ppl forget I even play ball.”

The 30-year-old Gordon spent last season with the Chiefs but was a non-factor, catching just five passes for 32 yards in 12 games.

Gordon burst onto the scene in 2013, leading the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards while playing for the Browns. But he has been suspended a total of six times for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies. No one can deny his talent, but at this point he’ll have an uphill battle just to make the Chiefs’ roster in September.