Lions tender 13 exclusive rights free agents

The Lions have tendered contracts to 13 of their exclusive rights free agents.

The group includes punter Jack Fox, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, and kicker Riley Patterson. Patterson was 13-of-14 on field goals and 16-of-16 on extra points after joining the team in November.

Long snapper Scott Daly, cornerback Mark Gilbert, safety Juju Hughes, running back Godwin Igwebuike, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, guard Tommy Kraemer, linebacker Jessie Lemonier, tackle Matt Nelson, linebacker Anthony Pittman, cornerback Bobby Price, and tight end Brock Wright round out the group.

All 13 players are now barred from negotiating with other teams, which leaves them with the choice of accepting the Lions tender or not playing for anyone in 2022.