Mike Williams: Huge to continue playing with Justin Herbert

Wide receiver Mike Williams signed a three-year deal to remain with the Chargers this week and he said on Wednesday that his reasons for doing so went beyond the $60 million that he stands to make over the life of the pact.

By re-signing with the team, Williams is set to catch passes from quarterback Justin Herbert as he continues what’s been an impressive start to his NFL career. He told reporters at a press conference that Herbert’s presence helped make it easier to sign back on with the Chargers.

“Just to be with a quarterback who’s a franchise quarterback and who’s able to get me the ball, that was huge,” Williams said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.

Williams had 124 catches for 1,902 yards and 14 touchdowns over the last two seasons. More of the same will make everyone around the organization happy that Williams decided to stick around.