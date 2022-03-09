NFL’s first Black referee Johnny Grier dies at 74

Getty Images

Johnny Grier, the NFL’s first Black referee, has died at the age of 74.

Grier spent most of his adult life working as an official, beginning to work high school games shortly after he graduated high school and working college games for several years. The NFL hired him as a field judge in 1981, and he was promoted to referee in 1988.

According to FootballZebras.com, Grier worked 15 playoff games in a 24-year career as an official, including working as a field judge for Super Bowl XXII and referee for the 1993 AFC Championship Game.

After retiring as a referee, Grier worked as an officiating supervisor both in college and for the NFL.