Panthers bringing back Julian Stanford on one-year deal

The Panthers agreed to one-year contract with linebacker Julian Stanford on Wednesday night, the team announced. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Stanford, 31, has spent the past two seasons with the Panthers, appearing in all 33 games.

He led the team in special teams tackles each of the past two seasons. Stanford totaled 11 tackles and a forced fumble in 2021.

Stanford agreed to his deal the same day as kicker Zane Gonzalez﻿, giving new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor the core of his unit.

The Panthers already have re-signed pending free agents Frankie Luvu﻿, Ian Thomas﻿ and J.J. Jansen. They have 18 unrestricted free agents.