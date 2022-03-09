Panthers re-sign kicker Zane Gonzalez

Getty Images

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez will not hit free agency after all.

Gonzalez, who was slated to become a free agent next week, has signed a two-year contract to remain in Carolina, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

The Panthers were pleased with how Gonzalez played last season, including hitting the last 17 field goal attempts of the year. Unfortunately, he missed the end of the season after suffering an injury in pregame warmups on December 22.

The 2021 season was Gonzalez’s best as a pro. Other than Justin Tucker, kickers are usually unpredictable from year to year, and a career-best year can often be followed by a career-worst year. But the Panthers clearly believe Gonzalez is going to get the job done for them in 2022.