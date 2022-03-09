Ravens won’t tender Chris Westry

Getty Images

The Ravens would like to have one of their depth pieces in the secondary back. But they’re not going to use one of the tools they have to get that done.

According to multiple reports, Baltimore will not tender restricted free agent cornerback Chris Westry.

After spending his first two seasons with the Cowboys, Westry signed with the Ravens on a futures deal in January 2021. He ended up appearing in six games for Baltimore with two starts last season, playing 184 defensive snaps and 66 special teams snaps.

Westry finished the year with 17 total tackles and three passes defensed.

According to the reports, Baltimore would like to have Westry back with the franchise in 2022 but not at $2.5 million — which is what the low RFA tender would cost.