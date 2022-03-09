Report: Bills cutting Jon Feliciano

Getty Images

The Bills are releasing veteran guard Jon Feliciano, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.

The team asked Feliciano to take a pay cut, and he declined, according to Parrino. The move will save the Bills $3.3 million against the salary cap.

Feliciano agreed to a new three-year, $17 million contract on March 14, 2021, to keep him in Buffalo last season. He will become a free agent this spring when the Bills cut him.

Feliciano played left guard, right guard and even center in his three seasons with the Bills after four seasons with the Raiders.

But injuries the past two seasons limited Feliciano to only 15 starts total. He missed the first two months of the 2020 season after tearing a pectoral muscle and missed time in 2021 with a calf injury that sent him to injured reserve.

Feliciano has 82 career appearances with 39 starts.