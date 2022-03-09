Report: Colts are expected to be in mix for Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

The Colts have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to Washington and they may now be pivoting to another trade to bring in a new starting quarterback of their own.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts are expected to be in the running to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers. Garoppolo had right shoulder surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be healthy for training camp this summer.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine that he has heard from multiple teams that are interested in trading for Garoppolo. The Wentz trade and the Russell Wilson trade have changed the landscape of teams looking for their next quarterback a bit, but it’s unclear if those moves will have a significant impact on the market for Garoppolo.

The Colts do not have a first-round pick due to their trade for Wentz and are sending their second-rounder to Washington in exchange for the Commanders’ second-round pick and their 2022 third-round pick. They will also receive Washington’s 2023 second-rounder if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps in 2022 and a third-round pick if Wentz fails to meet that threshold.