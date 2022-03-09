Report: Eric Fisher is not expected to re-sign with Colts before free agency opens

Getty Images

The Colts brought Eric Fisher in to fill their left tackle spot last year, but they may need to come up with another solution for the 2022 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts are not expected to re-sign Fisher ahead of the start of free agency next week. The two sides had been talking in recent weeks about a new deal, but nothing came to fruition. Fisher and other free agents can begin negotiations with other teams on Monday, but no deals can become official until Wednesday.

Fisher signed a one-year deal with the Colts after being released by the Chiefs and took over for the retired Anthony Castonzo on the left side of the offensive line. His 2020 season ended with a torn Achilles, but he started 15 games in Indianapolis last season.

Right guard Mark Glowinski and several Colts backup offensive linemen are also set for free agency, although their moves in that area are unlikely to catch as much notice as what they do at quarterback.