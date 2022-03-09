Report: Giants signing Matt Gono

Getty Images

The Giants have made a move to bring in some offensive line depth before the official start of free agency.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York is signing Matt Gono to a one-year contract.

Gono had spent his entire career with the Falcons since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in 21 games with four starts for Atlanta.

But Gono last played in 2020. He underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury and missed the entire 2021 season before he was released in late January. But Fowler reports Gono is fully healthy now and ready to compete.