Russell Wilson says he’s “forever grateful” to Seattle

Getty Images

Russell Wilson is saying his goodbyes to Seattle.

Although Wilson’s trade to Denver cannot become official until the new league year starts a week from today, Wilson alluded to his departure from the Seahawks on Twitter.

“SEATTLE, I Love You,” Wilson tweeted, “Forever Grateful.”

It was a good run in Seattle for Wilson. A fourth-round pick in 2012, Wilson surprised everyone by winning the Seahawks’ starting quarterback job as a rookie, and even made the Pro Bowl that year. A year later he went on to lead the Seahawks to a title at Super Bowl XLVIII.

Now the Broncos are bringing Wilson in with the hopes that he can have similar success in Denver. Broncos fans remember what the acquisition of Peyton Manning meant to the franchise, and now they can only hope Wilson can do something similar.