Six days to Playmakers, and there are still some solid discounts

PublicAffairs

It’s getting closer.

In only six days, Playmakers officially will be released. The thousands (and, yes, the number is in the thousands, somehow) who have preordered the book will get it.

Yesterday’s 20-percent-off sale by Amazon sent the book as high as No. 284 among the millions of books available from the online megastore. Although the discount has dropped to 12 percent, we’ll keep watching for other deals, from Amazon or other booksellers.

Here’s a deal we’ve found that’s even better than 20-percent off . . . our friends at Walmart are currently selling it for $21.27. That’s a 26.65-percent discount, if you’re willing to wait until March 28 to get it.

If I see any other discounts, I’ll let you know. Eventually, and inevitably, it’ll be available for two bits at the bottom of a basement bargain bin. Hopefully, that won’t happen for at least a few months. Or weeks.