Titans bring back Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Logan Woodside

Getty Images

The Titans have officially brought back two more of their exclusive rights free agents.

After reports emerged earlier on Wednesday that the club had re-signed defensive lineman Teair Tart, Tennessee announced receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and quarterback Logan Woodside have also agreed to one-year deals.

Westbrook-Ikhine joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and finished the 2021 season second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, edging past veteran receiver Julio Jones. He caught 38 passes for 476 yards with four touchdowns in 2021.

Westbrook-Ikhine also has recorded five special teams tackles in his first two seasons, according to the team.

Woodside has served as Ryan Tannehill’s backup quarterback for the last two years. He was on Tennessee’s practice squad in 2018 and 2019. Woodside has appeared in 11 career games, throwing just three passes.