Titans re-sign Teair Tart

The Titans kept edge rusher Harold Landry from hitting the open market by signing him to a long-term deal on Tuesday and they got another member of their defense under contract for 2022 on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed defensive tackle Teair Tart to a one-year deal. Tart was set for exclusive rights free agency.

Tart joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and started one of the seven games he played as a rookie. He moved into a bigger role early last season and started 10 regular season games, but did not play in five of the team’s final seven contests.

Tart has 21 tackles, three quarterback hits, and a pass defensed in his 18 overall appearances.