Vikings hire Tyler Williams as executive director of player health and performance

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looked to his previous team to find a new person to head up the team’s training staff.

The team announced the hiring of Tyler Williams as their executive director of player health and performance on Wednesday. Williams spent the last 15 seasons with the Rams, where O’Connell was the offensive coordinator, and was their director of sports science and an assistant athletic trainer in 2021.

“Tyler led the cutting-edge sports science efforts with the Rams that played a huge role in the success there,” O’Connell said in a statement. “He is extremely bright and a great leader. I’m excited about the positive impact he will make for the Minnesota Vikings.”

Eric Sugarman had been the team’s head trainer for 16 seasons before being let go earlier this week.

The Vikings also announced that they have hired Grant Udinski as assistant to the head coach/special projects. He was a coaching assistant with the Panthers the last two years.