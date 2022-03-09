Will the Seahawks have a Jamal Adams problem?

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is no longer Jets safety Jamal Adams for a couple of important reasons. One, the Jets weren’t willing to pay him. Two, the Jets stink.

Adams wanted out of New York in large part because he was tormented by losing. And while he has gotten his long-term contract that provides him with a lifetime of financial security, he could be on the front end of playing for a punching bag, all over again.

Russell Wilson is gone. Bobby Wagner is gone. The Seahawks are shedding veterans and trying to rebuild.

It will wear on Adams, if the Seahawks slide. We’ve already seen that happen for him with the Jets. As he enters the sixth year of his career, and given his courageous, hard-hitting playing style, it’s unclear how many more chances he’ll have to compete for a championship. By the time the Seahawks rebuild their way into being a true contender, Adams may be close to the end, if not already there.

If the Seahawks win quickly post-Wilson-and-Wagner, it won’t be an issue. But if they struggle and spin their wheels and fail to parlay the four extra high-round draft picks into quality players, Adams may start talking wistfully about playing for a contender. Before too long (and perhaps within the next two years), he could be the next big-name player to exit Seattle.