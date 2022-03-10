49ers are an early popular bet to make it to the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Even though NFC teams have won two straight Super Bowls, the broader balance of power has swung to the AFC. That makes it easier to get to the Super Bowl from the conference that currently provides a relatively easier path.

Via Greg Brainos of Yahoo.com, the 49ers have drawn significant early wagers through BetMGM to make it to the next Super Bowl. Of all money bet on the potential NFC champions, 29.5 percent has been placed on San Francisco. It has lowered the odds from +700 to +600.

The Cowboys, at +600, have drawn only 8.4 percent of the handle. The Packers have received a mere 6.4 percent of the action to date, which is no surprise given the odds (+450) and the very-recently-resolved status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Quarterback Trey Lance also has become a popular bet to win the MVP award, with 10 percent of the handle and odds that have dropped from 80-1 to 66-1. That’s a lot of faith in an unproven commodity, especially with the looming possibility that Tom Brady isn’t retired — and that he’s determined to play for his boyhood favorite team.

If Brady can find a way home, the 49ers immediately will become the favorite to make it to the Super Bowl, and probably the favorite to win it.

Either way, the 49ers enter the bulk of the offseason action as a popular pick to qualify for a February trip to Arizona, their home away from home during the pandemic. The looming moves could end with the 49ers having the best odds, too.