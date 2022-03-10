49ers re-sign JaMycal Hasty, Kevin Givens and three others

Getty Images

The 49ers moved to hold onto some of their impending free agents on Thursday.

The team announced that they have re-signed running back JaMycal Hasty, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld has also signed a reserve/future deal.

Hasty ran 55 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons. He also caught 30 passes for 190 yards.

Givens has appeared in 27 games over the last three seasons. Thirteen of those games came last season and Givens posted 17 tackles and a forced fumble in that action.

Hurst had two tackles in two games last year and McKivitz started the only game he played in the regular season. Sudfeld spent last season on the practice squad and was called up to the active roster multiple times without appearing in a game.