A new Aaron Rodgers contract, not “signed” yet, needs to happen by next Wednesday

Getty Images

On Tuesday, it was reported that Aaron Rodgers agreed to terms on a new contract with the Packers. He quibbled with reports that he had “signed” a new deal, even if no one reported that he had actually signed a new contract.

Two days later, there’s still no sign that Rodgers has signed.

The simple reality is that the new contract must be signed by Wednesday, March 16. Otherwise, the Packers will carry a cap charge for Rodgers of $46.66 million into the 2022 league year. The Packers, who are strapped for cap space, need Rodgers to sign a new contract that converts most if not all of his 2022 salary to a guaranteed payment and, in turn, knocks down his cap number.

Rodgers also has quibbled with the report of a four-year, $200 million deal. Maybe he doesn’t like the perception that he’ll be making $50 million per year. Maybe he just wanted attention after the Russell Wilson trade knocked the Rodgers decision from the top of the NFL news stack.

Regardless, Rodgers inevitably will sign and the details inevitably will be made available. We’ll see all specifics, and we’ll have a chance to interpret the practical length and value of the deal. If could be, for example, a two-year commitment with three fluff years on the back end to help with the team’s current cap situation.

Ultimately, the decision-making process in which Rodgers engaged this year (Packers, another team, or retire) could end up becoming an annual routine, like Brett Favre’s yearly deliberations. It all depends on what the contract specifically reveals.

First, Rodgers has to sign it.