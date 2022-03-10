Bills are re-signing Jake Kumerow

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow played a career-high 15 games for the Bills last season and he’ll be back with the team in 2022.

According to multiple reports, the Bills are re-signing Kumerow. It’s a one-year deal, but no other terms are known.

Kumerow played 116 offensive snaps and a core special teams role for Buffalo in 2021. He caught two passes for 28 yards and was credited with five tackles. He also recovered a fumble.

The 2021 season was his second in Buffalo. Kumerow also spent two seasons with the Packers before heading to Buffalo.

Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are Bills wideouts set for free agency. Cole Beasley has also requested a trade.