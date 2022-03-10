Colin Kaepernick tweets workout video, said to be ready to play

USA TODAY Sports

There are several teams with an opening at quarterback.

With a weak free agency class along with a perceived weak crop of incoming rookie QBs than in recent years, there could easily be some teams on the outside looking in by the time training camp begins.

Could Colin Kaepernick be a solution for one of the QB-needy teams?

The former 49er tweeted a video of himself taking a dropback and firing a throw on Thursday afternoon with the caption, “Still working.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter then reported that a source told him Kaepernick is in the best shape of his life, wants to play, and is ready to play.

Kaepernick, of course, has not played since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Coming off an injury that year, Kaepernick completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 468 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns.

With Mitchell Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, and Marcus Mariota as the top pending free-agent quarterbacks, there might not be a better time for Kaepernick, 34, to make a potential comeback.