Commanders are expected to release Landon Collins

Another veteran defender is set to hit the open market.

Per multiple reports, the Commanders are set to release safety Landon Collins.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the move comes after Collins and Washington were unable to agree to a restructured contract.

Collins was set to make $11.5 million in base salary with a $4.2 million bonus in 2022. His release will save $6.5 million against the cap but would carry a $9.6 million dead cap charge. That makes him a candidate to be released with a post-June 1 designation, which would spread out that dead cap charge to future years.

Collins signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington in March 2019.

In three seasons with Washington, Collins started 35 games. He recorded 81 tackles with seven tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and a pair of interceptions in 2021.

Collins spent his first four seasons with the Giants, who selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft.