Courtland Sutton: Russell Wilson puts us in position, but now we have work to do

Broncos General Manager George Paton said earlier this month the team’s receiving corps needs to play better. The arrival of a franchise quarterback will help the receiving corps play better in 2022.

The Broncos and Seahawks this week agreed on a trade that will send Wilson to Denver. The deal becomes official March 16. No one was happier about that news than Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy﻿, Tim Patrick and ﻿K.J. Hamler﻿.

“We’re so excited,” Sutton said Thursday on NFL Network. “Our room, an offense, team, we’ve had a lot of guys come in and contribute and every step that we’ve had, it’s been appreciated. But to be able to have Russ come in and, having the success that he’s had, having the knowledge that he has, for us as young guys, all the young talent that we have, that’s what we need. We need that guy that’s gonna come in and be, you know, him, who he is, what he already brings to the table. We’re excited.”

In his four seasons, Sutton has seen Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Teddy Bridgewater and even Kendall Hinton throw passes for the team. So, Wilson is an answer to the team’s prayers.

“We haven’t been able to handle the [AFC] West as we should and as we would like to,” Sutton said. “Getting Russ is definitely going to put us in that spot that we want to be in. It’s on us to go out there and put that work together. All these things sound really good, on paper. But it’s on us to go put this work in, all the way from now to the beginning of the season to be able to put ourselves in that spot to be able to say we are the best in the west. It’s not just gonna be something that’s given to us because we picked up Russ. It’s on us, all of us, to put that work together and take it to that next level, max out that potential.”