Cowboys trying to trade La’el Collins

The Cowboys are looking to trade offensive lineman La'el Collins.

Dallas is having active trade conversations about Collins and is receiving interest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Collins, who has played his entire career with the Cowboys, is set to count $15.25 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap this season, but the Cowboys can save $13.95 million of that by cutting or trading him.

Last year Collins played in 12 games, starting 10, but the Cowboys didn’t miss him much when he was out of the lineup, and it’s unsurprising that they’re not sure he’s worth the cap space they’re devoting to him.