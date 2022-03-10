Eli Penny says he won’t be back with the Giants

Getty Images

Fullback Eli Penny is set to become an unrestricted free agent next week and it doesn’t look like a new deal with the Giants will be coming before the new league year opens on March 16.

Penny said farewell to the Giants in a Twitter post on Thursday. Penny said he is “extremely thankful for everything” and wished the organization success in the future.

Penny spent the last four seasons with the Giants and played a career-high 142 offensive snaps last season. He ran 24 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 30 yards and another score.

The Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach earlier this offseason and the expectation is that the team will not be employing a traditional fullback in his offense.