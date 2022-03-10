Jaguars sign Brandon Murphy

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Brandon Murphy, the team announced Thursday.

He is a developmental project.

Murphy played offensive tackle with the Sea Lions in the Spring League in 2021.

He spent one year on the football team at Memphis after playing basketball at Indiana State from 2014-18. He appeared in 114 basketball games with the Sycamores, averaging 7.6 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior.

Murphy attended Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama, and was named all-district and all-state honorable mention his junior and senior seasons for basketball.