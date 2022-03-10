Jay Cutler wants another crack at TV

Getty Images

In 2017, Fox hired Jay Cutler to serve in a three-man booth on its No. 2 broadcast team. Then came an opportunity to play for the Dolphins. He took it, and his TV opportunity never returned.

Now, Cutler wants a second chance at the first chance on which he ultimately passed.

“I would love to do it,” Cutler told Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com. ” I think it’s a fun gig. It keeps you in the game. If an opportunity arises, I would jump at it.”

Cutler has been out of the NFL pipeline for four straight years, but he’s ready to climb back in.

“I was in a period of my life where the kids were young,” Cutler said. “I didn’t want to get back into that schedule of Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday-gone. But now things have calmed down for me. My kids are a little bit older and in a better place.”

Cutler said that his agents have “floated” his name to Fox, Amazon, and others. The fact that Cutler is directly making his case to the media suggests that initial efforts to land a broadcasting job have sunk.