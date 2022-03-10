Jeff Gladney found not guilty of assault

Getty Images

The Vikings cut 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney last summer after he was indicted for assaulting a woman in Dallas and a jury returned a verdict in his trial on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Gladney has been found not guilty. He was accused of shoving, punching, and choking a woman last April and the Vikings cut him in August.

Gladney started 15 of the 16 games he played for the Vikings during his rookie season. He had 81 tackles and a forced fumble that year.

With Gladney’s criminal case resolved, he could draw interest from teams looking for cornerback help this offseason. Given where he went in the draft, there are likely other teams that thought highly of his skills coming out of TCU.