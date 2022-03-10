Josh Reynolds: Lions trust in me made re-signing an easy decision

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds went through the free agency process last year and wound up signing with the Titans, but the move turned out poorly as he fell out of the lineup and caught just 10 passes in five appearances for the AFC South team before being cut in November.

Things looked up from there for Reynolds. He was claimed off of waivers by the Lions and caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns after hooking back up with former Rams teammate and current Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Reynolds re-signed with the Lions this week and he said agreeing to a two-year deal in Detroit was an “easy decision” given how things played out last year.

“There wasn’t an opportunity that I got with the last team I was on and (the Lions) came in with full trust in me and letting me kind of letting me do my thing,” Reynolds said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That just showed how much trust they had in me and that was a big reason why I also was looking forward to getting this deal done with them.”

Reynolds said he thinks the Lions “may have what we need” at wide receiver, but the team is expected to make further moves to build out the group ahead of the 2022 season.