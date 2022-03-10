Lamarcus Joyner agrees to one-year deal with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets have done some work at the safety position today.

After announcing the re-signing of safety Will Parks, Lamarcus Joyner‘s agent, Sunny Shah, announced the safety has agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets.

Joyner played only nine defensive snaps and two on special teams in the season opener before tearing a biceps. He missed the rest of the season on injured reserve.

The 2021 season was Joyner’s first with the Jets.

He spent five seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the second round in 2014. Joyner then went to the Raiders for two seasons before joining the Jets.

In eight seasons, Joyner has 421 tackles, five sacks, four interceptions, 33 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.