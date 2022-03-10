Lions tell Trey Flowers he’ll be released at start of league year

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Trey Flowers was a big prize when free agency opened in 2019 and he wound up signing a five-year deal with the Lions, but his run in Detroit is set to come to an end with the start of free agency this year.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Flowers has been informed that he will be released when the new league year starts on March 16.

The Lions will clear $10.386 million under the cap by releasing Flowers, but they’ll be left with over $12.8 million in dead money. The team’s savings would go up to $16 million if they designate him a post-June 1 cut.

Flowers had seven sacks in 15 games during his first season in Detroit, but has been limited to 14 games because of injuries the last two years. He had 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.