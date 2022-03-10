Lions tell Trey Flowers he’ll be released at start of league year

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2022, 1:35 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Defensive lineman Trey Flowers was a big prize when free agency opened in 2019 and he wound up signing a five-year deal with the Lions, but his run in Detroit is set to come to an end with the start of free agency this year.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Flowers has been informed that he will be released when the new league year starts on March 16.

The Lions will clear $10.386 million under the cap by releasing Flowers, but they’ll be left with over $12.8 million in dead money. The team’s savings would go up to $16 million if they designate him a post-June 1 cut.

Flowers had seven sacks in 15 games during his first season in Detroit, but has been limited to 14 games because of injuries the last two years. He had 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Lions tell Trey Flowers he’ll be released at start of league year

  3. At 28, he’ll get another big contract and likely perform better. Always seems to happen to the Lions.

  4. Another one of the great Bob Quinn signings gone. Good riddance… best of luck when the Patriots inevitably sign him again.

  5. Another very good player while in NE and then they get paid more in a worse environment elsewhere, and the player is so predictably not as good.

    Environment matters.

    JC Jackson will get paid, too, and then be worse. Like clockwork.

  6. Hate that it comes to this… but they need healthy players who will make a regular impact if this team will EVER graduate beyond ‘the little engine that almost could’. For 2022 they better not bank on the ‘gritty’ ‘almost victories’ and actually get to winning ways.

  7. touchback6 says:
    March 10, 2022 at 1:49 pm
    Another very good player while in NE and then they get paid more in a worse environment elsewhere, and the player is so predictably not as good.

    Environment matters.

    JC Jackson will get paid, too, and then be worse. Like clockwork.

    ———
    I must have missed when the Lions’ defense gave up TDs in every possession the opposing offense had the football. It doesn’t get any worse.

  8. probably injured himself last year playing out of position.
    dude’s not a linebacker

  9. Honest question: Why not cut him now? What’s the advantage of or reason for waiting until the new league year begins?

  10. As a Lions fan this has been a move much anticipated locally. Wasn’t a great fit on any level and I agree with comments that this is just part of Quinn’s mess.
    On the positive side, again we show that we are willing to make big calls on the roster quickly and not let it fester and just a bigger and bigger elephant in the room. Going to take a sting, but don’t hope things work out at this late date rip the band aid off and that’s new around Detroit. We have often not taken decisive action when it was required in the past. Clear thinking between coach and GM has resulted in better alignment of this roster and it’s utility because Campbell has proven out to be the right guy and the right guy for right now for Detroit. Hopefully a good draft class addressing needs will raise all boats.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.