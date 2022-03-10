Matt Birk enters the political arena

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2022, 10:04 AM EST
Don Shula High School Coach Of The Year Press Conference
Getty Images

Former NFL center Matt Birk has done plenty of things since he retired from the game. He’s now entering a new arena.

Birk is running for the position of Lieutenant Governor in Minnesota, on a ticket topped by Scott Jensen, a candidate for the Republican nomination.

The 45-year-old Birk, a St. Paul native, was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 1998 from Harvard. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2011 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

He spent 11 seasons with the Vikings and four with the Ravens, winning a Super Bowl ring to cap his career.

