Mike Williams: Chargers wanted me to be a playmaker and I showcased that

The Chargers got a contract done with Mike Williams before they had to use the franchise tag to guarantee they’d keep him, striking a three-year, $60 million deal with the receiver.

Williams easily had his best season as a pro in 2021, recording 76 catches for 1,146 yards with nine touchdowns. His previous high in receptions was 49 in 2019.

In a Wednesday press conference after putting pen to paper, Williams said he was able to show what he was fully capable of in his first season with head coach Brandon Staley.

“That was what coach Staley and the group wanted me to do, showcase everything that I can do in my game,” Williams said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “The short routes, getting the ball in my hands in space and making plays happen with my legs. That’s kind of what the group wanted me to do. They wanted me to be a playmaker and I was able to showcase that.”

Williams, 27, is now poised to catch passes from the talented Justin Herbert for years to come. And he’s ready for the Chargers to be featured in some more marquee matchups.

“When the big lights are on, I’m ready to make plays when everybody is watching,” Williams said. “When the team needs a play, I feel like I’m capable of making that play. I just trust in my ability.”