Preliminary hearing in Henry Ruggs case postponed until May

Getty Images

A preliminary hearing in the felony DUI case against former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was postponed on Thursday.

One of Ruggs’ attorneys told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that “various inspections” still have to occur before the case is ready to proceed before the hearing, which will determine if there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial. Ruggs faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Ruggs is accused of crashing his car into another vehicle and killing a woman in that vehicle on November 2. He was allegedly going 156 mph before impact and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a gun while under the influence.

The hearing will now take place on May 19.