Raiders restructure Kenyan Drake, Kolton Miller contracts

Getty Images

The Raiders opened up some cap space by restructuring a couple of contracts this week.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contracts of running back Kenyan Drake and left tackle Kolton Miller. The moves have cleared $14.525 million in cap space for Las Vegas.

Drake ended last season on injured reserve after fracturing his ankle. He has a guaranteed $5.5 million roster bonus for this season and a base salary of $2.5 million.

Miller signed a three-year contract extension last year and had a guaranteed roster bonus of $13.5 million for this season. His base salary was set to be $3.275 million.