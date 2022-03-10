Report: Cardinals don’t have interest in Bobby Wagner

Getty Images

A report earlier in the day indicated that the other three NFC West teams have interest in Bobby Wagner. The Rams and maybe the 49ers make some sense as a potential landing spot for the linebacker. The Cardinals don’t make any sense.

Indeed, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reports the Cardinals don’t have interest in Wagner.

Arizona cut Jordan Hicks earlier this week to clear the way for 2021 first-round choice Zaven Collins to get more playing time. Collins started only six games and played only 20 percent of the defensive snaps last season. It’s time for Collins to join Isaiah Simmons, the 2020 first-round choice, in the lineup.

“Moving forward, there’s no doubt that we have to get those young kids involved more,” Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim told reporters during the NFL Combine last week.

No matter, Wagner will have plenty of options on where to continue his career. The Cardinals surely hope that’s not in the NFC West.